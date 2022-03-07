Barry Martin in hot water, with threat of suspension

Premium Riaan Marais

News reporter



Water and sanitation boss Barry Martin has until 8am on Monday to give reasons why he should not be held accountable for Nelson Mandela Bay’s poor water quality.



Martin, a senior director in charge of the city’s water and sanitation network, will have to explain to acting city manager Noxolo Nqwazi why he should not be suspended as the municipality moves to hold officials accountable for the deteriorating quality of drinking water...