All tied up in Guinness World Record attempt

Port Alfred resident’s unique collection of neckwear hits 23,500 mark

It started with one. One became two, two became 10, and 30 years down the line a retired banker from Port Alfred is awaiting confirmation that his collection of 23,500 neck ties is enough to secure him a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records.



Johan Nortier, 60, is so proud of his collection that he rents a space at his local shopping centre where he set up an exhibition showing some of his favourite, rarest and most valuable ties to the public...