Algoa Bus victimisation case struck from roll

Ex-employee who claimed R4.8m in damages hit with hefty costs order

A former Algoa Bus Company employee’s battle to force the company to fork out more than R4.8m for what she claimed was a work environment marred by victimisation and humiliation by her manager, fell by the wayside last week when the matter was removed from the court roll.



Lawyers for the company argued that the woman — after nearly 12 years in and out of court — had failed to make out a proper case for trial...