Two inmates dead, one injured after 'padlock attack on prison official'

Two inmates died and another is being treated in hospital after an alleged attack on a prison official at a correctional facility in Kimberley in the Northern Cape.

Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said on Sunday an investigation was under way after the death of two inmates at Tswelopelo Correctional Centre.

“It has been confirmed that three inmates were involved when an official was attacked, through the usage of padlocks.

“Other officials responded and in attempting to defuse the situation, a scuffle with inmates ensued.

“Three inmates suffered injuries and were referred to an outside hospital at different intervals, and sadly, two of them passed away.

“The other inmate remains in hospital for extended medical care.

“The seriousness of the incident warrants a full-scale investigation. The SA Police Service and Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services (JICS) have also been informed.

“Additional officials have been deployed to bring about normalcy to the centre,” said Nxumalo.

TimesLIVE