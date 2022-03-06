State funding to inept Durban Association for the Aged suspended

State funding to the dispute-riddled Durban Association for the Aged (Dafta) has been suspended.

The provincial social development department announced on Sunday that after attempts to resolve various disputes facing Dafta, an NPO based in Chatsworth, south of Durban, funding had been put on ice.

“The NPO has been facing a series of disputes which also led to failure to render services to vulnerable groups,” the department said.

“There have been clear signs of instability within the organisation caused by ill-treatment of employees and contravention of the NPO constitution over the election of the board.

“The department has made various monitoring and evaluation visits and held several meetings with the NPO to ensure it complies with its constitution, but all in vain.”

The suspension of funding is in line with clause 4 of the service level agreement between the department and the organisation which provides compliance requirements and powers to the department to issue a compliance notice.

“The failure of the organisation to take direction and implement recommendations forced the department to take specific corrective action.

“The department was left with no options but to suspend funding as it showed that the organisation had no interest in resolving challenges it faces and adhere to its constitution when electing board members.

“We considered the negative impact the suspension of funding will have on the provision of services needed by the vulnerable groups. However, the department made arrangements for the beneficiaries to get help from other organisations,” the department said.

“The department has given the NPO sufficient time to remedy the situation relating to the non-compliance. The NPO has no legitimate board of management and is riddled with internal conflicts.

“The department has a mandate to preserve public funds since there is no legitimate board to carry compliance obligations stated in the service level agreement.

“Care for senior citizens remains our priority ... The fact that they have also demonstrated, complaining about unsafe conditions in the centres ran by Dafta also demanded an immediate and clear intervention, which the organisation seems to resist,” the department added.

TimesLIVE