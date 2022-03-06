Police arrest suspect minutes after alleged hijacking

Gqeberha metro police arrested a suspect minutes after he allegedly hijacked a man in Motherwell on Sunday morning.

Patrolling metro police officers noticed what they said was a suspicious maroon Datsun Go in Maku Street, in Motherwell shortly after midnight.

According to police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu, on Saturday at about 23:45pm the owner of a maroon Datsun Go was sitting in his car at a garage in Maku Street, where he had stopped to buy airtime, when a man tried to grab his cellphone .

She said two other men immediately appeared and pointed a firearm at him.

“All three suspects got in and instructed the owner to drive off, while in the vehicle, they robbed the complainant of his money,” Naidu said.

She said the metro police officials patrolling in the area spotted the vehicle and when they stopped it, the suspects started running.

“One suspect was apprehended by the officials and a toy gun was found in the vehicle,” she said.

She added that the 28-year-old suspect was detained on a charge of vehicle hijacking and will appear in the Motherwell magistrate's court on Monday.

The search for the other two suspects continues.

