Knysna Tourism offices’ closure causes upset

Municipality to take over running of information centre until new tender is awarded

By Elaine King -

The Knysna Tourism offices were closed for more than a week, causing outrage among tourists and on social media.



The decision to temporarily close shop was made because the Service Level Agreement (SLA) between the Knysna municipality and Wesgro (the tourism, trade and investment promotion agency for the Western Cape) had ended...