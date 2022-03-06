Gift of the Givers to provide aid to Ukraine, bring SA students home
The Gift of the Givers is set to intervene in the Ukranian crisis by funding the repatriation of SA students and providing emergency medical relief to front-line facilities.
Displaced Ukranians, stuck in the war-torn country, will also receive aid, according to an announcement made on the humanitarian organisation's social media platforms.
On Friday night Gift of the Givers participated in a “very private international discussion where representatives from Slovakia, Romania, the Ukraine health ministry, Croatia, one of the chief co-ordinators of humanitarian assistance in Ukraine, a doctor in Kyiv, surgeons from the USA and Europe participated.
“Following that important session, we received a call from the Ukraine aid co-ordinator ... for guidance on various issues.”
On Saturday Gift of the Givers sent a blueprint on how “to manage the humanitarian situation decisively in Ukraine having faced an almost identical situation in Syria where our SA team set up the Ar Rahma Hospital in the war zone.
“We also have experience from our engagement in Afghanistan and Chechnya, countries we have assisted with humanitarian aid previously.”
#GiftoftheGivers Intervenes in #Ukraine.— Gift of the Givers (@GiftoftheGivers) March 5, 2022
Those wanting to supporting the people of #Ukraine and to repatriate #SouthAfricans can donate via Gift of the Givers, Standard Bank, Pietermaritzburg, Account number 052137228, Branch Code 057525, "Ukraine"https://t.co/hxyHqi6NRi pic.twitter.com/LiDBeUMxie
“Planning, logistics, procurement of essential items, reliable supply lines, secure corridors, efficient delivery and trusted partners are essential components of disaster intervention in a war situation.
“The intervention will be in two parts: provide emergency medical and non-medical assistance to front-line facilities and internally displaced civilians inside Ukraine, and fund the repatriation of SA students wanting to return home — some prefer staying on in Europe.”
Arrangements have been made to purchase items in Europe and Ukraine.
Supplies from SA will be sent on scheduled flights.
“Discussions with various pharmaceutical companies, medical aid societies and corporate companies wanting to support the initiative are under way.
“The Ukraine Association of SA has contacted us to partner with them. They are raising funds from fellow countrymen.
“An SA family in Ukraine now is distributing aid on our behalf.
“We have funded the first delivery on Saturday some distance from Ivano-Frankivsk. Aid will be sent to Kharkiv also,” said Gift of the Givers.
Those wanting to participate in supporting the people of Ukraine and to repatriate South Africans can make deposits into the account Gift of the Givers, Standard Bank, Pietermaritzburg, Account number 052137228, Branch Code 057525, ref “Ukraine”.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.