Worshippers robbed at gunpoint in Kabokweni mosque

A group of worshippers in a mosque in Kabokweni in Mpumalanga were robbed at gunpoint during a prayer service, provincial police said on Saturday.

The incident happened on Friday afternoon.

“According to the report, about 15 heavily armed suspects driving in a white Toyota Quantum minibus stormed into a place of worship, a local Muslim church at Kabokweni around 1.30pm. It is said that the suspects then held about 20 worshippers at gunpoint, robbing them of their personal belongings, including their cellphones,” said Brig Selvy Mohlala.

“These rude suspects also took a car belonging to one of the worshippers, a Toyota Corolla with the registration number JRH 078 MP, before they fled the scene with the stolen items,” Mohlala added.

A case of business robbery was opened at the Kabokweni police station.

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects and have called on the public to come forward with any information that could assist them with the case.

“Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects can call Detective Lt-Col Zenzo Banda on 0823739062 or call the Crime Stop number on 0860010111. Alternatively members of the public can send information via the My SAPS app. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous,” said Mohlala.

Mpumalanga provincial commissioner, Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela called on the public to be on the lookout for people who may try to sell the suspected stolen property.

“The only way to shut down the market for criminals is to stop buying stolen goods. Therefore, the public should come on board on this one” said Manamela.