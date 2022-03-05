R1.4m multipurpose sports field donation to Cape Town school to keep children away from crime

“We want our children to play sports from the foundation phase upwards. Our community is overpopulated. People come from different provinces and other parts of Africa. We live in harmony. We have children whose parents come from Malawi, Congo, Zimbabwe and other countries. Our school has managed to accommodate all of them.”

He said the community has no sports facilities.

“We only have one community hall which is used by churches and NGOs. Our kids end up playing on the streets. On weekends you find children and parents sitting at the park which is supposed to be used by kids.”

Rotary Club district governor Ian Robertson said the project took two-and-half-years to complete.

“It’s the Rotary Club of Constantia that took responsibility for this project. And it’s my pleasure, representing Rotary International, to thank and honour them for this achievement and to recognise how they have been engaging the community to bring many stakeholders together to make this a success,” said Robertson.

“My understanding is that they spent R1.4m developing this facility. For me what makes it unique is that it was born out of collaboration. We know that if we don’t engage the community with a gift this large it doesn’t get looked after or used the way it is intended. By having a consultation process from the beginning we are sure that this is a facility that will be well enjoyed by the students and the teachers alike.”