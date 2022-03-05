Police recover stolen cobalt hydroxide worth R6.5m in Durban warehouse

“The bags were stolen from a warehouse in Gauteng. Each bag weighed 736kg. Police arrived at the premises and seized the product which was destined to be shipped overseas tomorrow.”

Gwala said the owner positively identified the bags.

“It is alleged that on January 62, 48 bags were stolen while they were held at a warehouse in Gauteng. The stolen property was transported to Durban on January 31,” Gwala said.

“A case of theft was registered at a police station in Gauteng. The recovered cobalt hydroxide is a powdery green substance that is used as a drying agent for paints, varnishes, inks and is also used as a catalyst in the manufacture of battery electrodes. Police are still searching for the suspects.”

