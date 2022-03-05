Dutch businessman accused of R6.8m swindle fails to have charges quashed

A Dutch businessman accused of swindling a bank of R6.8m has failed to convince the Cape Town high court to dismiss the charges against him.

Martin Korver, 55, faces charges ranging from theft to fraud and money laundering in the specialised commercial crime court in Bellville.

Korver allegedly duped Investec Bank Mauritius into giving him a loan using a four-star guest house in Somerset West as security.

He is also accused of instructing a law firm to register a mortgage bond over the guest house in “favour of Investec Bank Mauritius in order to secure the said loan”.

Korver, who lives in Plettenberg Bay, was a director of a company, Cobow, that owns Albourne Guest House.