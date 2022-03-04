Two nabbed in Nelson Mandela Bay on drug-related charges

Two people were arrested in Nelson Mandela Bay on Thursday night and Friday morning on drug-related charges.

In the first incident, a 28-year-old man from Oregon Street in Fairview was arrested at about 10pm on Thursday a on a charge of dealing in drugs after members of the K9 unit, public order policing, and SAPS Walmer crime prevention members acted on information received about drugs at the house.

A search warrant was executed and 15 white bags of kat and cocaine as well as electronics and cellphones were confiscated.

The total estimated value of the drugs is R300,000.

In another unrelated incident at about 9.50am on Friday, the SAPS Gelvandale tracing team were patrolling in Cottrell Street in Korsten when they noticed a man clutching his stomach as though he was carrying an object, police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.

Members stopped to investigate and after searching him, 237 Mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R11,850 were allegedly found in his possession.

The man was detained on a charge of dealing in drugs.

Both suspects will appear in court on Monday.

