Tremor recorded 50km from Durban

Nivashni Nair
Senior reporter
04 March 2022
Experts say the tremor was noted shortly before 10pm on Wednesday night. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/Jerry Rainey

A tremor measuring 1.9 on the Richter scale was recorded in Ozwathini in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday night.

Council for Geoscience spokesperson Mahlatse Mononela told TimesLIVE analysts noted the tremor at about 9.49pm.

“It was roughly 52km north of Durban and 59km northeast of Pietermaritzburg,” Mononela said.

On Sunday afternoon a tremor measuring 2.7 was recorded in Centurion, between Pretoria and Midrand.

TimesLIVE

