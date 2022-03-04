Sanef worried after Russian news channel taken off DStv

The SA National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) has expressed concern about the “suppression” of news channels reporting on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

“This ranges from silencing independent news channels within Russia to channels such as RT [formerly Russia Today or Rossiya Segodnya] removed on the MultiChoice platform in SA,” Sanef said on Thursday.

MultiChoice said on Wednesday that sanctions imposed on Russia by the EU led to the global distributor of the channel ceasing to provide the broadcast feed to suppliers, including MultiChoice.

Sanef said disinformation was a global problem, with deception techniques becoming more complex and sophisticated, causing confusion and having the effect of undermining human rights and democracy.

“That is why news organisations have the responsibility to counter built-in bias and be impartial in their reports.”