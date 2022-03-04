Nelson Mandela Bay’s water was unsafe for months
Quality started to decline in October, shocked councillors told
October — that was when Nelson Mandela Bay’s water quality started to slowly deteriorate, with two samples failing tests and bacteria first being picked up by public health officials.
The very next month 13 samples failed, followed by a further 21 in December...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.