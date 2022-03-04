Nelson Mandela Bay Metro struggling to keep up with vandalism

Nelson Mandela Bay is unable to keep up with the vandalism of municipal infrastructure any longer.

This is according to electricity and energy political head Luxolo Namette.

He was responding to Metro Matters after a Humewood resident raised concerns about dysfunctional street lights at the intersection of Strandfontein Road and La Roche Drive.

Bruce Abrey said the intersection was busy at night and was in complete darkness.

“I noticed this about two weeks ago.”

On Wednesday, some of the cables were dangling out of the street lights on the two roads.

Ward 2 councillor Renaldo Gouws encouraged residents to report the faulty street lights to the municipality or his office.

“La Roche Drive is a major road and when lights are down it is sometimes due to a cable fault.

“It is important for residents to come forward and report these issues,” he said.

Municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said the faulty lights had been escalated to the relevant department.

Namette said 95% of street lights in the metro were working in December and January.

“But the directorate simply cannot keep up with infrastructure vandalism in the metro.

“Instead of dealing with one road’s street light, we are dealing with vandalism in a holistic approach,” he said.

He appealed to residents to rather focus on infrastructure vandalism and cable theft.

“Together we can overcome this challenge if only we can work together in fighting vandalism and cable theft,” Namette said.

HeraldLIVE