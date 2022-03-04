Neil Aggett did not commit suicide, he was killed by police, court finds

Dr Neil Aggett did not commit suicide. He was killed by the apartheid security police, the Johannesburg high court has found.

Aggett, a medical doctor, was working at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital while campaigning for black workers' rights through the trade union movement. He was found hanging in his police cell on February 5 1982. This was 70 days after he had been arrested, kept in custody and interrogated as police tried to pin terrorism charges on him.

The high court conducted a second inquest into Aggett’s death, beginning in January 2020.

The first inquest, in 1982, agreed with the police version that Aggett had killed himself after he had given police a damning statement that exposed his comrades.

On Friday, judge Motsamai Makume said the story that Aggett contemplated committing suicide was ridiculous and a joke.

“There’s evidence that the conduct of the police led to the death of Aggett. There is evidence that they lied,” he said.