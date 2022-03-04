Cape Town cops arrested for extortion after 'asking dagga dealer for bribe'

Four Cape Town police officers are set to appear in court on extortion charges on Friday. The three sergeants and a constable were arrested on Thursday.

Western Cape police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut said officers are members of the tactical response team.

“The Western Cape police will not harbour criminals among our ranks and every endeavour will be made to purge SAPS from undesirable individuals,” said Traut.

“This is exactly what four members of the Khayelitsha tactical response team had to learn the hard way when they were arrested last night for extortion, theft and defeating the ends of justice.

"The three sergeants, aged 37, 40 and 44, and a 32-year-old constable are expected to make their court appearance this morning to face the charges against them.”