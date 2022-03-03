Vandals plunder abandoned Walmer Township police station

Premium By Mandilakhe Kwababana -

Calls for the reopening of the Fountain Avenue police station in crime-ridden Walmer Township will now come at a much higher cost as vandals have stripped every available metal from the building, including the roof.



The station was closed in 2017 due to non-maintenance, which posed a safety hazard. That has made it a prime target for vandals. ..