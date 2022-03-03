Two suspects arrested as Nelson Mandela Bay police seize firearms, drugs

Police seized two illegal firearms and drugs and arrested two suspects in two separate incidents in Nelson Mandela Bay on Wednesday night.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said in the first incident, at about 7.30pm, Kwazakhele visible policing task team and crime prevention unit members acted on information about a suspicious white Mazda 323.

The car was travelling in Soweto-on-Sea and one of the occupants was allegedly in possession of a firearm.

“The vehicle was spotted in Malibale Street and was tactically approached.

“The six occupants were searched and a toy gun was found on one person, while cocaine was found on another passenger,” Naidu said.

“The members also confiscated a .38 special revolver found on the third occupant.

“The revolver was reportedly stolen from De Deur [south of Johannesburg] in July 2014.

“Another toy gun was found in the vehicle.

“Two males were arrested, one for illegal possession of a firearm and the other for possession of drugs.

“An inquiry was opened in respect of the five rounds of ammunition found in the vehicle,” Naidu said.

The arrested suspects were expected to appear in court soon.

In a separate incident at about 10pm on Wednesday, members of the Bay district crime combating unit and the anti-gang unit received information about two suspects walking in the Bethelsdorp police area.

Naidu said police responded to the information and two men fitting the description of the suspects were spotted walking towards an open field between Qunu and Jaksevlakte.

“When they spotted the police vehicles, they dropped an object and started running.

“The males managed to run away into the bushes.

“A shotgun was recovered and ownership is yet to be established.

“An inquiry docket was opened for further investigation.

“Both firearms will be sent to forensics for analysis,” Naidu said.

HeraldLIVE