The Swat 'Boks': SA's top cops to compete in Dubai

By TimesLIVE - 03 March 2022
The Special Task Force unit within the SAPS responds to high-risk incidents.
Image: SAPS

Ten Special Task Force officers from SA are to test their tactical and weapon skills against more than 40 teams from 25 countries competing in the UAE Swat challenge.

The Special Weapons and Tactics (Swat) event takes place in Dubai from March 13-17.

National SAPS spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe said the competition also aims to encourage benchmarking and the sharing of good practices focusing on techniques, tactical skills, mental focus and physical endurance when responding to high-risk incidents.

“We wish the team all the best. The members have put in the hard work and long hours in preparation for this competition. With their expertise, we are confident the team will give their best but most importantly benchmark from other countries with a view of bringing ideas back home to share with other members within the specialised units,” said police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole.

A team of 10 highly trained SA Police Service officers will compete against the best Swat teams in the UAE challenge.
Image: SAPS

The Special Task Force (STF) is a highly specialised unit within the SAPS whose members are responsible for responding to high-risk incidents which include hostage incidents, search and rescue missions, as well as providing specialised operational support to other units within the SAPS.

