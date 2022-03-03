The Swat 'Boks': SA's top cops to compete in Dubai

National SAPS spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe said the competition also aims to encourage benchmarking and the sharing of good practices focusing on techniques, tactical skills, mental focus and physical endurance when responding to high-risk incidents.

“We wish the team all the best. The members have put in the hard work and long hours in preparation for this competition. With their expertise, we are confident the team will give their best but most importantly benchmark from other countries with a view of bringing ideas back home to share with other members within the specialised units,” said police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole.