Terblanche admits he moved assets before divorce
Though businessman Arnold Terblanche still vehemently denies having had anything to do with his wife Vicki’s murder, he has surprisingly admitted to shifting his assets so that she would not be able to touch them during their bitter divorce.
The startling information emerged in the high court in Gqeberha on Thursday, where Terblanche is again trying his hand at bail...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.