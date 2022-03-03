Terblanche admits he moved assets before divorce

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



Though businessman Arnold Terblanche still vehemently denies having had anything to do with his wife Vicki’s murder, he has surprisingly admitted to shifting his assets so that she would not be able to touch them during their bitter divorce.



The startling information emerged in the high court in Gqeberha on Thursday, where Terblanche is again trying his hand at bail...