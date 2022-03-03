Son raises funds for animal welfare in memory of late father

Bay businessman's dying wish comes to fruition with 24-hour cycle to boost charity coffers

Premium By Zamandulo Malonde -

A love for family, animals and cycling kept the memory of late former Eastern Cape Cell C managing executive Louis Burger alive as his son embarked on a 24-hour cycling challenge in his honour at the weekend.



Burger, who succumbed to cancer in July 2021, leaving behind his wife, children, grandchildren, siblings and beloved dog Lily, planted the seed in his son John’s mind before his death. ..