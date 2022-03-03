Son raises funds for animal welfare in memory of late father
Bay businessman's dying wish comes to fruition with 24-hour cycle to boost charity coffers
A love for family, animals and cycling kept the memory of late former Eastern Cape Cell C managing executive Louis Burger alive as his son embarked on a 24-hour cycling challenge in his honour at the weekend.
Burger, who succumbed to cancer in July 2021, leaving behind his wife, children, grandchildren, siblings and beloved dog Lily, planted the seed in his son John’s mind before his death. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.