NMU campuses closed due to protests

Protest action at Nelson Mandela University (NMU) forced the closure of the north and south campuses in Summerstrand on Thursday.

NMU advised staff and students on campus to leave via a gate at the back of the south campus to avoid the protests.

“The university is aware of protest action on its north and south campuses and advises staff and students on these campuses to leave via the back entrance on Marine Drive,” a statement on NMU’s Facebook page said.

“Staff and students should liaise with their line managers and lecturers as to alternative work and study arrangements.”

The protest is believed to be related to students that are still awaiting registration for classes as registration is expected to close on Friday.

However, NMU spokesperson Zandi Mbabela said registration was extended at the request of the student representative council and communication to that effect would go out shortly.

According to reports from the scene, protesters started blocking sections of University Way, leading to the campuses, at about noon.

Campus security and members of the police’s public order policing responded to the scene.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu confirmed police were still on site to monitor the situation.

HeraldLIVE