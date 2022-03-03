Nelson Mandela Metro runs up R25m overtime bill in one month

No-one even checking if hours were in fact worked, committee hears

By Siyamtanda Capa -

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has no way of verifying if officials have actually worked overtime, with about R25m paid out to staff in January.



Councillors have also questioned the R11m overtime bill by the safety and security department as the metro’s assets continue to be vandalised...