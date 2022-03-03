Zondo report alleges how Linda Mti was captured by Bosasa

Premium By Michael Kimberley and Kathryn Kimberley -

Italian shoes, golf clubs, a VW Touareg, aeroplane tickets, hotel accommodation, cash drop-offs, and house renovations worth R417,980.



These are just some of the perks former correctional services head Linda Mti allegedly received during his long-standing relationship with Bosasa...