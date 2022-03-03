Justice ministry believed alerting public about Zuma’s incarceration would ease public concerns and fears

Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola on Thursday said his department tried to quell the July 2021 unrest by ensuring it was transparent about the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma.

Lamola told the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) the department tried to keep the public abreast of Zuma’s condition, how he was incarcerated and also tried to show he was being treated in a dignified and humane way.

This, Lamola said, was to ensure the public was informed of the protocols and functions of the justice system.

But unrest erupted in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng after Zuma’s incarceration, with scores of retailers and warehouses being looted, vandalised and torched. More than 300 people died in the chaos that ensued.

Lamola was testifying before the SAHRC via video link. The commission is investigating the July unrest.