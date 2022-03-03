Gqeberha magician Brendon Peel big hit on ‘Romania’s Got Talent’

By Zamandulo Malonde

Gqeberha's multi-award-winning magician and illusionist, Brendon Peel, has again wowed international audiences, this time in Europe, where he received a standing ovation on the set of Romania’s Got Talent.



The 28-year-old Johannesburg-based talent, amazed judges and audience alike when he appeared on the show last week alongside his escape artist stage partner, Li Lau...