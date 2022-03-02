Zuma likely broke the law by getting Bosasa 'gratifications': Zondo report

Former president Jacob Zuma “accepted gratification” from controversial state contractor Bosasa, which “held and sought to obtain contracts with government”.

As a result, he should be investigated for breach of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act (PRECCA).

This is one of the key findings in part 3 of the state capture commission’s report, which was officially handed over to the presidency on Tuesday.

The nearly 1,000-page document deals only with Bosasa, focusing not just on Zuma but on his close ally Dudu Myeni and members of his cabinet.

In the report’s recommendations, commission chair Raymond Zondo says that there are “reasonable grounds to suspect that Mr Zuma's conduct was in breach of his obligations as president under the constitution, in breach of his obligations under the Executive Ethics Code and in breach of legislation”.