Zondo report finds 'reasonable suspicion' against Gwede Mantashe

If authorities were to look, they are likely to find evidence that Gwede Mantashe was corrupt in dealing with state contractor Bosasa, which has controversially paid for upgrades to his home.

This is one of the findings against Mantashe laid out in the state capture commission’s report, which was presented to the presidency on Tuesday.

Mantashe was secretary-general of the ANC at the time, which commission chair Raymond Zondo notes was a “powerful” position given that he was at the helm of the country’s ruling party and was, therefore, close to the decision-making levers of power.

In his report, Zondo remarks that Bosasa was “heavily invested in securing tenders from particular government departments and organs of state”.

“It sought to be able, through Mr Mantashe and the inducements and gain provided to him, to influence the leadership of those departments and organs of state, a leadership drawn almost exclusively from the ranks of the ANC and falling within the categories of public office bearers listed in the commission’s terms of reference,” he writes.