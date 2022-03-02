Why there was faeces in our water

Sewage flowing into Fish River and temporary treatment works blamed for crisis

By Guy Rogers -

The long-festering crisis posed by sewage flowing from dysfunctional Karoo municipalities into the Fish River and the long-delayed completion of the Nooitgedacht phase three expansion project have collided head on.



Following years of warnings of the dire consequences for downriver communities — including Nelson Mandela Bay — the Fish River pollution has combined with the repeated stoppages on Nooitgedacht, due to funding disputes between the national government, the implementing agent and the contractor, to worsen the situation further...