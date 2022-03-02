'We're good for now': SABC says it won't need another bailout

The SABC has assured parliament it will not need another bailout.

The public broadcaster revealed that it had more than R1bn left from the previous bailout it received from the National Treasury, parliament's finance watchdog the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) heard on Wednesday.

Chair of the committee Mkhuleko Hlengwa put it to the SABC executives that their inability to improve the corporation's financial position had been problematic, and asked if they would require another bailout after having failed to make a profit. The broadcaster had also incurred wasteful and irregular expenditure.

“I can confirm that there is no possibility of the SABC coming back for a bailout. If we look at what we have been able to achieve in the areas we have highlighted, and we are getting very good support from shareholders' representatives in getting some of these regulatory changes affected, I can assure you that there will be no need for another bailout,” said board chair Bongumusa Makhathini.

Hlengwa said in the event that the public broadcaster made a U-turn months down the line, the committee would not mince its words and would hold them accountable for not being able to steer the ship away from a bailout.

“The fiscus is already stretched. There has to be consequence management, because these bailouts are not a default position which says, 'Well, if all fails, there is no problem, we will get a bailout,'” said Hlengwa.