News

WATCH LIVE | Judgment expected on King Zwelithini's will

By TimesLIVE - 02 March 2022

The AmaZulu royal family will find out today in the Pietermaritzburg high court if King Goodwill Zwelithini's will is legitimate. Two princesses claim the signature was forged.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Pendla Primary School pupils run the gauntlet to get to school
'IMF is an instrument of colonialism': EFF's Floyd Shivambu bashes ...

Most Read