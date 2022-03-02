WATCH LIVE | Judgment expected on King Zwelithini's will
The AmaZulu royal family will find out today in the Pietermaritzburg high court if King Goodwill Zwelithini's will is legitimate. Two princesses claim the signature was forged.
The AmaZulu royal family will find out today in the Pietermaritzburg high court if King Goodwill Zwelithini's will is legitimate. Two princesses claim the signature was forged.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.