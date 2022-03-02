Ten-year-old rape survivor begs Verulam court and God to punish her father

A Verulam man gave his son a cellphone and sent him to another room while he raped his 10-year-old daughter.

The 32-year-old man then gave her a sanitary pad and sent her home to her mother.

The man, from the Cottonlands area, was sentenced to life imprisonment in the Verulam regional court on Wednesday.

In a victim impact statement, compiled by the girl and facilitated by court preparation officer Bongiwe Qwabe, the child said she was embarrassed and could no longer play with other children in the area as they knew what happened to her.

"She said she wanted the court and God to punish her father," National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said.

The rape occurred in November 2019.