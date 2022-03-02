Shock as spinner slides into spectators at Scribante

By Herald Reporter -

After a two-year hiatus, spinning made a return to the Aldo Scribante Race Circuit with a literal bang after one of the participants lost control of his car and ploughed into the cheering crowd.



While no serious injuries were reported, a video that surfaced online following Sunday’s event shows a spinning BMW being flung into the crowd, with people hobbling away shortly afterwards...