Police ask for help to find missing teen

Gqeberha police are seeking the assistance of the public in locating a missing KwaDwesi teenager.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Yonela Kate, 19, was last seen by her family at about 8am on February 24 when she left home for school.

Kate was later seen at Lungisa High School in KwaDwesi but failed to return home.

Naidu said it was suspected Kate may be in the company of her boyfriend, but details about him or his address were unknown at this stage.

Anyone who may know of her whereabouts is asked to contact detective Captain Shelly Shephard at SAPS KwaDwesi on 071-362-8707 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111.

HeraldLIVE