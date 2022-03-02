Nelson Mandela Metro looks at proposal to limit prepaid meter blocking

Municipality may only take action against accounts in arrears for more than R15,000

By Siyamtanda Capa -

Residents and businesses who owe less than R15,000 to the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality could be thrown a lifeline as the metro plans to only block prepaid electricity meters if an account is in arrears for more than that.



Should the council approve the proposal on March 10, those who owe less than R15,000 will be allowed to continue topping up their prepaid meters...