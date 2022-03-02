Mom’s desperate screams not enough to save toddler from blaze

Mother and children manage to escape shack fire, but little Elton remained trapped inside

She woke from the extreme heat inside the shack in Barcelona and soon realised she was trapped in an inferno with her five children.



She started yelling for help, and it took neighbours more than 10 minutes to break the locked door down...