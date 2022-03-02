Man nabbed for murder after three years on the run

The police’s anti-gang unit have finally arrested and recovered a firearm from a 32-year-old suspected gang affiliate who allegedly shot and killed a man more than three years ago.

He was also wanted in connection with three further attempted murder cases.

The suspect, who had been on the run for more than three years, was arrested on Tuesday night.

According to police, at about 10.15pm on Tuesday, officers received and acted on information about the possible whereabouts of the suspect.

A house in Glendenning Street in Schauderville was tactically approached, police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.

She said the suspect was apprehended and allegedly found in possession of a .44 Smith and Wesson revolver.

Four rounds of ammunition were also allegedly found in his possession, with the serial number of the firearm filed off.

“The suspect is detained for the murder of 34-year-old Earl Bruintjies.”

Bruintjies was shot in the head in August 2018.

“Bruintjies was shot in his head in Lawler Street in Schauderville.

“The suspect is also detained for three attempted murder cases allegedly committed on February 17 this year in Jan Hofmeyer Road in Schauderville.

“It is alleged that at about 9.30am on February 17, three victims, aged between 25 and 30 years old, were standing in a passage leading to Coulridge Road when two males approached them, looking for someone,” Naidu said.

The men left but returned some time later and started firing shots at the victims, injuring all three of them.

Both incidents, according to Naidu, were suspected to be gang-related.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court soon on charges of murder, three counts of attempted murder, and the illegal possession of a firearm.

