LISTEN | Put your hand up to fix Nelson Mandela Bay schools

The reality for many Nelson Mandela Bay pupils is that they have to attend schools with some of the worst infrastructural problems in SA.

Some of these schools — Arcadia, Machiu, Die Heuwel, Fontein and Van der Kemp in the Bay’s northern areas — appear on the Eastern Cape department of education’s priority list of schools that will require a complete rebuild due to crumbling infrastructure.

These schools could cave in at any moment, seriously injuring or killing a child, SGB members and parents have warned.

In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to a community activist who reported a criminal complaint against basic education minister Angie Motshekga, saying she had violated their children’s rights to a good education.

We also chat to The Herald editor Rochelle de Kock about what the editorial team is doing to help these schools through the newspaper’s new Put Your Hand Up campaign, launched in January.

Have a listen and see how you can help: