Five men to enter pleas next week in Motherwell murder trial

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



Five men, accused of murdering a Motherwell man after luring him to a house with a request to deliver drugs, are expected back in court next week.



Phumlani Zamani, 34, Sibongiseni Hlulani, 39, Siyamthanda Plaatjie, 21, Luvuyo Plaatjie, age unknown, and Akhona Xhasumzi, 24, appeared briefly in the Gqeberha high court on Wednesday when they were expected to enter pleas...