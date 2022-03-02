Ex-NPA boss Menzi Simelane may have assisted in shutting down Bosasa investigation: Zondo

State capture inquiry chairperson Raymond Zondo believes former National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) boss advocate Menzi Simelane may have wrongly assisted in shutting down an investigation into controversial state contractor Bosasa.

This is contained in part three of the inquiry’s report released to the public on Tuesday.

Zondo, however, could not make specific findings into Simelane’s conduct because he had not been furnished with a Rule 3.3 notice alerting him of his implication in the Bosasa fiasco.

“There was evidence suggesting advocate Simelane may have wrongfully assisted in closing down the investigation into Bosasa. It is up to investigating authorities to decide whether they take the matter further, and no referral is recommended in this regard,” said Zondo.

Evidence led before the state capture inquiry reveals it was Simelane who pulled the curtains on the investigation into Bosasa.