Electricity at St Albans prison cut as transformer explodes
Gqeberha firefighters are at the scene of a fire at the St Albans Correctional Facility in Greenbushes after a transformer reportedly exploded on Wednesday afternoon.
Nelson Mandela Bay municipal spokesperson Kupido Baron confirmed that firefighters had been sent to the scene.
Firefighters are busy extinguishing a blaze at the sub station at St. Albans Correctional services.— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldNMB) March 2, 2022
📹: @wernerhills pic.twitter.com/JaZK8lkXzg
Baron said no injuries had been reported and traffic officials had been deployed to assist with onlookers and traffic control.
He said electricity at the prison had been affected.
Vandalism could have caused the fire, Baron said.
Correctional Services spokesperson Nobuntu Gantana has not yet commented on the situation.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.