Electricity at St Albans prison cut as transformer explodes

Devon Koen
Court reporter
02 March 2022
DAMPING DOWN: Nelson Mandela Bay municipal firefighters at the fire which reportedly broke out after a transformer exploded on Wednesday
Gqeberha firefighters are at the scene of a fire at the St Albans Correctional Facility in Greenbushes after a transformer reportedly exploded on Wednesday afternoon.

Nelson Mandela Bay municipal spokesperson Kupido Baron confirmed that firefighters had been sent to the scene. 

Baron said no injuries had been reported and traffic officials had been deployed to assist with onlookers and traffic control.

He said electricity at the prison had been affected.

Vandalism could have caused the fire, Baron said.

Correctional Services spokesperson Nobuntu Gantana has not yet commented on the situation.

