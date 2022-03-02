Despite court ruling the throne remains vacant, Zulu royal family says

A statement that followed shortly after the ruling — signed by senior royal house members Prince Mbonisi KaBhekuzulu and Prince Vulindlela — states that the cases and judgments handed down on Wednesday had no bearing on the matter of the successor to the Zulu king.

“As per our custom and tradition, pronouncements of a new king cannot be made without the family performing our sacred rituals, specifically Ukukhuphula Isilo (connecting the king’s spirit), Ukugeza Izigodlo (cleansing of the royal palaces) and especially Ukugeza Isihlalo (cleansing the throne),” the senior royals said.

As the family approaches the first anniversary of the passing of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuZulu, the royal family assured the Zulu nation that the family prioritised its culture, the sacredness of the throne and the stability of the Zulu family and nation.