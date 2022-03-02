Commission recommends further investigation of NPA leaks to Bosasa

The state capture commission has asked for further investigation into the identities of those within the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) who leaked confidential documents relating to investigations into Bosasa to people outside the organisation.

The commission made this recommendation after testimony by former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi, who alleged that he and the late Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson made monthly payments to former correctional services commissioner Linda Mti.

The payments, alleged Agrizzi, included payments to Mti and other sums of money that he was supposed to pass on to former acting national director of public prosecutions (ANDPP) Nomgcobo Jiba and two other officials in the NPA.

Agrizzi alleged that, in return, Bosasa was provided with documents and information regarding ongoing investigations into the company, as well as interference with the investigation and possible future prosecutions.

Agrizzi said he was not present when the bribes were allegedly made by Mti to Jiba, her NPA colleague, former specialised commercial crimes unit head advocate Lawrence Mrwebi, and Jiba's secretary Jacobeth Lepinka.