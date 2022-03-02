Chokka industry joins sectors opposing offshore bunkering

Large spill in Algoa Bay would be catastrophic for marine life, fishing and tourism, meeting hears

By Guy Rogers -

The Eastern Cape’s heavyweight chokka fishing industry has joined the conservation and tourism sectors to try to stop bunkering in Algoa Bay.



Speaking at a ship-to-ship bunkering public meeting on Tuesday night, SA Squid Management Industrial Association executive member Dino Moodley said the chokka industry played an important socioeconomic role and was highly concerned about the pollution that could result from bunkering...