Woman pleads for ex-husband who raped her daughter not to be jailed

A woman whose ex-husband was found guilty of repeatedly raping her daughter — his stepchild — over five years pleaded for him not to be jailed because she needed his financial support.

The man was sentenced in the Roodepoort magistrate’s court on Monday.

“In mitigating for a lesser sentence, the accused called several witnesses, including his ex-wife [the complainant’s mother], who testified she does not wish for the accused to go to prison as that would only worsen her financial predicament,” said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

“She said they met as a family at the psychologist’s office and discussed that the accused would make financial contributions towards the complainant’s university fees and discussed correctional supervision as a sentencing option.”