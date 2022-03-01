Third part of state capture inquiry report to be released ‘around 7pm’

The next volume of the state capture inquiry report will be released publicly at “around 7pm”, the presidency said on Tuesday.

The report is being formally handed over to the director-general in the presidency at around 5.30pm, with the public release taking place a while later.

This is the third part of the commission’s report to be handed over. Part 1 was given to President Cyril Ramaphosa on January 4 and part 2 on February 1.

The release of part 3 comes a week after the Pretoria high court granted an extension to the inquiry to over all its reports to Ramaphosa.

“Commensurately, the high court granted the president an extension of four months from receipt of the full report to present to parliament an implementation plan in response to the report,” the presidency said.

