Sandra Munsamy breaks down in court while testifying in her multimillion-rand kidnapping case

Businesswoman Sandra Munsamy took the stand in the Durban high court on Tuesday to testify against the four men accused of her 2019 kidnapping and attempted R154m extortion for her safe return.

Munsamy gave evidence via a camera link as her alleged kidnappers Lucas John Ndlovu, Dumisani Radebe, Jose Omega Tembe and Arthur Da Silva Mondlane sat motionless in the dock. The high court is sitting in the Durban magistrate's court pending completion of construction work.

At one point judge Jacqueline Hendricks had to interrupt Munsamy's evidence to check if Ndlovu was OK as he began dozing off.

The Westville mother broke down on at least two occasions while leading evidence on her 162-day hostage and ransom drama after being snatched from her vehicle on the corner of Stapleton Road and the M13 highway in Durban on May 30 2019.

The accused have pleaded not guilty to charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Mozambican nationals Tembe and Mondlane are also charged with contravention of the Immigration Act for entering or remaining in the country without a valid permit.

A recent investigation by Sunday Times Daily revealed Tembe and Mondlane were the kingpins behind two of SA's biggest kidnapping gangs.

Munsamy, the CFO of the multibillion-rand Crossmoor Transport family business empire, is expected to be cross examined by the defence after the lunch break.

TimseLIVE